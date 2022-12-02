Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 2, 2022

City

• Jeanette M. Scott, 37, 4 Van Patten St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 29 with second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Samantha B. Bort, 28, 58 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 29 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Howard L. Lainhart, 48, 13 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 29 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Jenna L. Isgar, 29, 12 Seminary Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 29 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Cody M. Christoff, 24, 4 Van Patten St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 29 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Charles Williams, 46, 4 Van Patten St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 29 with imitation controlled substance-first violation.

• Lewis E. Gouldner, 24, 87 South St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 29 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Austin M. Molina-Alonzo, 26, transient, Auburn, was charged Nov. 29 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Robert E. Abendroth, 63, 4719 Crane Road, Wolcott, was charged Nov. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kristen M. Rusinko, 34, 19 Franklin St., 3, Auburn, was charged Nov. 30 with resisting arrest.

• Robert C. Mahar, 43, 217 Genesee St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged Nov. 30 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Brandon C. Milhoff, 46, 89 Elizabeth St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Dec. 1 with petit larceny.

• Shannon R. Warren, 52, 89 Elizabeth St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Dec. 1 with petit larceny.

• James O. Hamilton, 52, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 1 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

• Alexander R. Temple, 31, 195 North St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Dec. 1 with criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Quintin M. Briglin, 30, 232 East 10th St., Oswego, was charged Dec. 1 with falsely reporting an incident.

• Joseph E. Nichols, 29, 27 Madison Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 1 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

State

• Andrea N. Jordan, 39, Owasco, was charged Nov. 29 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Michael P. Murray, 33, Skaneateles, was charged Nov. 30 with making a punishable false written statement.

• William J. Miner, 38, Cato, was charged Nov. 30 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.