Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 21, 2020

City

• Andrew P. Ferrara, 28, 111 Osborne St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Danny R. Ladisair, 33, 9 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with resisting arrest.

• Philip J. Milewski, 25, 26 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Paula J. Sathre, 53, 3 Seminar St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with petit larceny.

• Rebecca M. Stevens, 42, 7 Grover St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with petit larceny.

• Kevin J. Walburger, 19, 801 W. Colvin St., Apt. 1, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 19 with violating condition of a sentence.

• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 30 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of  motor vehicle.

County

• Jessica B. Beatty, 38, 2 Mundt Ave., Apt. C, Auburn, was charged Dec. 19 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Daniel M. Huller, 39, 11328 Wilde Road, Sterling, was charged Dec. 20 with petit larceny.

State

• Justin L. Bottoms, 22, Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Mar Ner, 25, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
