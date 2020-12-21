Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 21, 2020

City
• Andrew P. Ferrara, 28, 111 Osborne St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Danny R. Ladisair, 33, 9 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with resisting arrest.
• Philip J. Milewski, 25, 26 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with second-degree criminal impersonation.
• Paula J. Sathre, 53, 3 Seminar St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with petit larceny.
• Rebecca M. Stevens, 42, 7 Grover St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with petit larceny.
• Kevin J. Walburger, 19, 801 W. Colvin St., Apt. 1, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 19 with violating condition of a sentence.
• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 30 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.
County
• Jessica B. Beatty, 38, 2 Mundt Ave., Apt. C, Auburn, was charged Dec. 19 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Daniel M. Huller, 39, 11328 Wilde Road, Sterling, was charged Dec. 20 with petit larceny.
State
• Justin L. Bottoms, 22, Auburn, was charged Dec. 18 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Mar Ner, 25, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
