Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 21, 2021

City

• Gary A. Guy Jr., 36, 41 Morris St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 17.

• Wayne A. Dion, 52, 68 Clark St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Dec. 17 with first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

• Megan Draheim, 36, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 17 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Shawn M. Parsons, 31, 43 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 17 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Robin M. Ray, 29, 66 Holley St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 17.

• Randall P. Dwyer Jr., 43, 66 Garrow St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 19.

• Brandon M. McIntosh, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 19 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Marquis L. Newman-Bright, 30, 8 Gaylord St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Dec. 19 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Cayla J. Catalano, 24, 45 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, was charged Dec. 20 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Edwin Martinez, 27, 115 Wadsworth St., Syracuse, was charged Dec. 20 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kennedy C. Taylor, 24, 119 North St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 20.

• Adam L. Delaney, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Dec. 21.

County

• John Paul Jones, 50, 4487 Jordan Road, Skaneateles, was charged Dec. 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Jennifer L. Armstrong, 48, 121 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 20 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Lawrence J. Forjone, 40, 77 Jefferson Ave., Canandaigua, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 20.

State

• Carrie A. Ouderkirk, 30, Buffalo, was charged Dec. 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

