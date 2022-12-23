 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 23, 2022

City

• Jessica L. Stern, 29, 174 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 20 with fourth-degree criminal mischief

• Elton M. Ellinger, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 22 with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Robert J. Buckley, 32, 1910 Duncan Road, Seneca Falls, was charged Dec. 20 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Taylor M. Sincerbeaux, 23, 12620 Pople Road, Victory, was charged Dec. 20 with petit larceny.

• Jamon T. Haddon, 30, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 20 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Austin D. Medina, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 20 with petit larceny.

• Jordan F. Potts, 19, 66 Clark St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 20 with petit larceny.

• Kaila R. Jones, 33, 26 Church St., Port Byron, was charged Dec. 22 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance.

State

• Brian J. Ashworth, 39, Kirkville, was charged Dec. 22 with petit larceny.

• Darci E. Collins, 41, Syracuse, was charged was charged Dec. 22 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Robert W. Brown, 46, Lansing, was charged Dec. 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
