Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 26, 2020

City

• Yvonne J. Elliott Jr., 30, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, N79, Auburn, was charged Dec. 21 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Adam J. Tanner, 42, 39 Cottage St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 21.

• Joshua T. Sylvester, 38, 39 West St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

• Tashirah M. Hammonds, 33, 12 Fort St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 23 with petit larceny.

• Aaron L. Padgett, 36, 46 Maple St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 23.

County

• Alex J. Guariglia, 26, 14 Frazee St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 22 with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

• Joshua D. Mcumber, 30, 583 Route 34, Genoa, was charged Dec. 23 with failure to notify of a sex offender address change.

State

• Ronnie E. Hordge, 45, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 21 with petit larceny.

• Thomas M. Kirsch, 24, Auburn, was charged Dec. 22 with second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and petit larceny.

