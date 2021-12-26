 Skip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 26, 2021

City

• Jay L. Garrigan Jr., 40, 5 Wood St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 21.

• Steven M. Reohr, 46, 8232 Ball Road, Brutus, was charged Dec. 22 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Jeffrey J. Tillman, 39, 7430 North St. Road, Room 5, Sennett, was charged Dec. 22 with first-degree rape and second-degree menacing.

• Kiandra M. Love, 24, 13 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 22 with criminal mischief.

• Joelle H. Wells, 26, 112 Seymour St., Apt. 327, Auburn, was charged Dec. 22 with first-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Michael Anthony Biarski, 34, 3354 Depot Road, Sennett, was charged Dec. 22 with fifth-degree conspiracy, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Charles R. Grefer, 51, 470 Meigs St., Rochester, was charged Dec. 23 with falsifying business records and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

State

• Shantell M. Hadden, 35, Port Byron, was charged Dec. 23 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

New Auburn Police Department officers were sworn into duty during the Nov. 23 Auburn City Council meeting. (Note: The beginning of this video shows a slide from a previous portion of the meeting while a swearing-in is taking place.)

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
