Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 26, 2021

City
• Jay L. Garrigan Jr., 40, 5 Wood St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 21.
• Steven M. Reohr, 46, 8232 Ball Road, Brutus, was charged Dec. 22 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Jeffrey J. Tillman, 39, 7430 North St. Road, Room 5, Sennett, was charged Dec. 22 with first-degree rape and second-degree menacing.
• Kiandra M. Love, 24, 13 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 22 with criminal mischief.
• Joelle H. Wells, 26, 112 Seymour St., Apt. 327, Auburn, was charged Dec. 22 with first-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Michael Anthony Biarski, 34, 3354 Depot Road, Sennett, was charged Dec. 22 with fifth-degree conspiracy, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Charles R. Grefer, 51, 470 Meigs St., Rochester, was charged Dec. 23 with falsifying business records and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
State
• Shantell M. Hadden, 35, Port Byron, was charged Dec. 23 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.