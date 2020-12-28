Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 28, 2020

City

• Lindsay M. Mitchell, 27, 128 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 24 on a bench warrant.

• Frederick J. Bell Jr., 40, 11 Hoffman St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Dec. 25 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing.

• Kendra M. Monroe, 30, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 25 with petit larceny.

• Ali E. Vangiesen, 25, 18 Camp St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 25 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Christopher M. Komoroski Jr., 26, 39 Pulaski St., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 26 on a bench warrant.

• Jason J. McPhearson Sr., 28, 13 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 26 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jamel D. Person, 39, 10 Washington St., Apt. 2, was charged Dec. 26 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

County

• Devan J. Barta, 25, no address provided, was charged Dec. 26 with third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State