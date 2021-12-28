Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 28, 2021

City

• Emmett E. Hicks, 41, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 25 with third-degree menacing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Ricardo Marrero, 61, 2164 Adams Road, Waterloo, was charged Dec. 24 with aggravated family offense and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Bernard J. Simmons, 33, 15 Letchworth St., Owasco, was charged Dec. 24 with three counts of criminal mischief.

• Mitchell L. Warter, 25, 55 Lansing St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 26 with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Annie S. McKinley, 58, 101 Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 28.

• Gregory C. Horsford Jr., 29, 114 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 27 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Carin E. Moore, 32, 7 Havens Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Dec. 27.

• Charli L. Townsend, 29, 623 Brookline Boulevard, Pitttsburgh, Pennsylvania, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 27.

County

• Dawn M. Ibbs, 43, 941 College Ave., Modesto, California, was charged Dec. 25 with driving while intoxicated first offense.

• James R. Bunnell, 40, 7142 N. Division St., Throop, was picked up on an arrest warrant Dec. 27.

• Sabrina L. Dimora, 54, 214 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 27.

State

• Brooke E. Kingsley, 21, Hannibal, was charged Dec. 27 with three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a motor vehicle violation.

