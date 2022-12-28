Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 28, 2022

City

• Lora M. Lupien, 36, 94 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 24 with third third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Jahmal A. Thomas, 25, 105 Glennwood Ave., Apt. 4, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 25 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal impersonation.

• James D. Paul, 34, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 26 with petit larceny.

• Aryn H. Nalley, 22, 8 Washington St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Dec. 26 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Xavier B. Turner, 36, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 27 with endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• Ismael Arteagamata, 35, 4346 State Route 88 N, Newark, was charged Dec. 25 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Danielle M. Peneiro, 40, 27 Brown St., Baldwinsville, was charged Dec. 26 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Jamie L. Cunningham-Smith, 25, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 23 with petit larceny.

• Joshua K. Allen, 38, Moravia, was charged Dec. 28 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated driving while intoxicated and two counts of possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.