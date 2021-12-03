Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 3, 2021

City

• Ronald A. Agree Jr., 47, 33 Fox Lane, Apt. 16, Union Springs, was charged Nov. 29 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense and second-degree menacing.

• Dashawn L. Stroud, 30, 1066 S. Geddes St., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 29 with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree conspiracy, fourth-degree grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Gordon M. Johnson, 47, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 30 with petit larceny.

• Weldon R. Malone, 54, 2144 Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, was charged Nov. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Edwin M. Roberts, 40, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 30 with petit larceny.

• Randi L. Vorhis, 36, 183 Perrine Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 30.

• Derric L. Wallace, 55, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and second-degree menacing.

• Michael A. Barski, 34, 3354 Depot Road, Sennett, was charged Dec. 2 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.

• Jason S. McDeid, 31, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 2 and charged with third-degree assault and petit larceny.

County

• Shawn M. Farrell, 26, 12889 Route 38, Victory, was charged Dec. 1 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Russel J. Kreydatus, 25, 9 Bradley St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 2 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

State

• Jay V. Coker, 24, Jordan, was charged Dec. 1 with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Lori A. Pugliese, 49, Seneca Falls, was charged Dec. 1 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

• Alexis E. Barboni, 24, Elbridge, was charged with Dec. 2 with endangering the welfare of a child.

