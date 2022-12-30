Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 30, 2022

County

• Anthony R. Diangelo, 28, 9466 Route 90, Genoa, was charged Dec. 28 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Dante V. Gile, 21, 3689 Wolcott Spring Lake Road, Butler, was charged Dec. 29 with operate vehicle without insurance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Jennica E. Martinez, 37, 12352, Bradt Road, Ira, was charged Dec. 30 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%.

State

• Cera E. Miller, 22, Genoa, was charged Dec. 29 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Robert C. Alexander, 52, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 29 with third-degree criminal sexual act, third-degree sexual abuse and the endangering the welfare of a child.

• Lisa M. Fero, 53, Camillus, was charged Dec. 28 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.