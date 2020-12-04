Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 4, 2020

City

• Joel C. Campagnola, 51, 42 Howard St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 30 with first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.

• Michael D. Flint, 20, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 1.

• Harry W. Hurst III, 40, transient, was charged Dec. 1 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Nigell K. Johnson, 39, 87 Uptown Road, Apt. C115, Ithaca, was charged Dec. 1 with petit larceny.

• Tori R. Myler, 41, 255 Grant Ave., was charged Dec. 1 with a sentence violation.

• Matthew S. Swank, 37, 27 Canoga St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 1 with first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• James B. Hobby, 41, 37 Canal St., Port Byron, was charged Nov. 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Gregory D. Schueckler, 63, 13095 Route 34, Ira, was charged Dec. 1 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawfully growing cannabis, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

