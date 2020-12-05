Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 5, 2020

City
• Samantha B. Bort, 26, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 2 and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Raymond L. Flint, 37, 270 Seymour St., Upper, Auburn, was charged Dec. 2 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Angel Garcia, 30, 2020 Monterey Ave., 4F, Bronx, was charged Dec. 2 with petit larceny.
• Jay L. Garrigan Jr., 39, 155 Mcadan Lane, Morrisville, NC, was charged Dec. 3 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Riley F. Milton III, 25, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 3 with first-degree criminal contempt, petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
County
• Jay L. Garrigan Jr., 39, 155 Mcadan Lane, Morrisville, NC, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 3.
• Dylan A. Hulslander, 23, 1582 Lick St., Summerhill, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 4.
• Christopher M. Sweeting, 37, 7 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 4 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
State
• Jay L. Garrigan, 39, Morrisville, NC, was charged Dec. 3 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Angel Garcia, 30, Bronx, was charged Dec. 2 with second-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
• Dylan A. Hulslander, 23, Summerhill, was charged Dec. 4 with third-degree assault and third-degree possession of a weapon
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.