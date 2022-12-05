Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec.5, 2022

City
• Matthew H. Delfavero, 37, 25 Park St., Union Springs, was charged Dec. 2 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Michael Anthony Russo, 23, 285 Ames St., Rochester, was charged Dec. 2 with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree forgery.
• David Michael Bauer, 53, 3777 Apulia Road, Jamesville, was charged Dec. 2 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Rainna Ashley Genovas, 33, 105 Park Place, Auburn, was charged Dec. 3 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Robin Marie Ray, 30, 1 Shine Lane, Sennett, was charged Dec. 4 with endangering the welfare of a child.
County
• Matthew Todd Murray, 46, 2335 County Route 7, Oswego, was charged Dec. 4 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Chiffon D. Grant, 26, New York, was charged Dec. 2 with second-degree introducing contraband into a prison.
• Casey S. McKee, 34, Auburn, was charged Dec. 3 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Steven M. Rudick, 41, Auburn, was charged Dec. 4 with petit larceny.