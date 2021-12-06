Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 6, 2021

City

• Karyle J. Niswender, 26, 54 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was picked up Dec. 3 on a bench warrant.

• Steven T. Short, 40, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 3.

• Frederick E. Tanner III, 32, 5607 Bear Road, Syracus, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 3.

• Michael F. Fowler, 38, 12 Arch St., Auburn, was picked up on a parole warrant Dec. 4.

• Marcella M. Redmond, 30, transient, Auburn, was picked up on two bench warrants Dec. 4.

• Dejon J. Tarry, 28, 14 James St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 4 with third-degree assault.

• Tara T. Waite, 30, 3354 Depot Road, Sennett, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 4.

• Jessika A. Burrows, 31, 10 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 5 with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Steven T. Pannetti, 50, 4 Foote St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 5 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State

• Myrnor R. Escalante-Lopez, 25, Locke, was charged Dec. 4 with leaving the scene of a personal injury automobile accident, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Lamont A. Bland, 58, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 4 with second-degree menacing, first-degree rape, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

• Dakota Felker, 26, Cato, was charged Dec. 6 with third-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.

