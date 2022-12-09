Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 9, 2022

City

• Michael A. Maycumber, 40, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 7 with petit larceny.

• Ronald P. McConnell, 56, 7 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 7 with sixth-degree conspiracy and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Cynthia R. Saben, 46, 50 Oak St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Elizabeth S. Look, 42, 28 Florence St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

• Quinton L. Robinson, 56, 4 James St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with failure to register or verify as a sex offender.

• Ashley A. Scott, 30, 5994 Franklin St., Moravia, was charged Dec. 8 with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud.

• James F. Raymond, 64, 68 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and sixth-degree conspiracy.

• John P. McGrath, 49, 163 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

County

• Allen M. Kelly, 25, 6642 Canton St., Warners, was charged Dec. 7 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Tyler D. Pupchek, 19, Baldwinsville, was charged Dec. 7 with sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Kevin M. Van Vranken, 56, Martville, was charged Dec. 8 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated-first offense.