City
• Sarah Ann Flora, 31, 2650 Quick Silver Drive, Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, second-degree criminal impersonation, possession of a hypodermic instrument and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
• Joseph D. Gonzalez, 20, transient, was charged Dec. 13 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Molly Jo Melie-Slaski, 27, 78 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 13 with first-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Brian Christopher Barr, 36, 101 Herkimer St., Apt. 1, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 14 with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Angel Luis Maldonado Jr., 39, 115 W Main St., Elbridge, was charged Dec. 14 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated per se.
• Susan Jean Skowrown, 57, 2 Schwartz Drive, Apt. A8, Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with aggravated driving while intoxicated and first-offense driving while intoxicated. She was also charged Dec. 16 with second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Brian Allen Hart, 25, 11 Grover St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
State
• Rumaldo M. Domingo Jimenez, 30, Locke, was charged Dec. 13 with third-degree assault.
• Rebecca D. Balkum, 36, Greece, was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Jessica M. Thompson, 34, Moravia, was charged Dec. 13 with first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Yessenia E. Simon-Mendez, 28, Auburn, was charged Dec. 14 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se no prior.
• John A. Kennedy, 56, Syracuse, was charged Dec. 15 with false personation.