City

• Riley Frank Milton III, 24, 131 Vananden St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 9 with petit larceny.

• Curtis Eugene Pryor, 39, 3 Howard St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 9 with endangering the welfare of a child. He was also charged Dec. 10 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Gary Lynn Joy, 53, 118 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 11 on a bench warrant.

• Peter Anthony Hoffman, 33, 210 Bump Drive, Syracuse, was picked up Dec. 4 on an arrest warrant.

• Ronald P. Alfred, 55, 24 Nelson St. Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 13.

State

• Mazell L. Cade, 23, Binghamton, was charged Dec. 9 with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Edward D. Babiarz, 29, Weedsport, was charged Dec. 11 with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Michael B. Podolak, 35, Jordan, was charged Dec. 10 with first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

