City
• Mathew E. Mosher, Sr., 46, 9 First Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Dec. 24 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt.
• John A. Graham Jr., 22, 12 Rochester St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 24 with petit larceny.
• Jerry A. Simons, 58, 8 Sherwood St. Apt. 2, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 24.
• Christopher M. Treveal, 31, 2758 Rude St., Weedsport, was charged Dec. 26 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Tavon L. Stallworth, 29, 37 William St., Apt. 122, Auburn, was charged Dec. 26 with fourth-criminal mischief
County
• Matthew A. Derby, 37, 306 Seymour St. Auburn, was charged Dec. 23 with endangering the welfare of a child.