City

• Craig P. David, 30, 41 Mattie St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 8 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Joseph M. Trathen, 20, 706 Valley Drive, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 9 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Robert M. Doyle, 40, 29 Seymour St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with petit larceny.

• Abraham F. Patterson, 33, 48 Mattie St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with driving while ability impaired by drugs or alcohol with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.

County

• Gavin M. Clarke, 19, 1926 Route 370, Conquest, was charged Feb. 8 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%.

• Scott C. Samara, 49, 11448 Johnnycake Hill Road, Victory, was charged Feb. 8 with petit larceny.

• Devin T. Shoults, 27, 79 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 8 with third-degree burglary.

• Sara J. Schumacher, 40, 3871 Floridaville Road, Ira, was charged Feb. 9 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Joel F. Mathilda, 23, 2422 Prospect Ave., Apt. 3AA, Bronx, was charged Feb. 9 with third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

• Davide Invidia Arias, 23, 4610 Middlebrook Road, Orlando, Florida, was charged Feb. 9 with third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

• Jose A. Fermin Vasquez, 28, 25 16th Ave., Newark, New Jersey, was charged Feb. 9 with third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

State

• Gabrielle M. Geaslen, 32, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 8 with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

• Brandon G. Bowman, 33, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.