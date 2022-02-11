Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 11, 2022

City

• Gary A. Hamm, 33, 19 McMaster St., Room 219, Auburn, was charged Feb. 7 with aggravated family offense, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault.

• Allan M. Laury, 28, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged Feb. 7 with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

• Shielah M. Weber, 44, 48 Central St., Moravia, was charged Feb. 7 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and use of a vehicle without an interlock device.

• Michael L. Davis III, 23, 112 6th North St., Syracuse, was charged Feb. 9 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Riley F. Milton III, 26, 23 West St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with petit larceny.

• Lindsay M. Mitchell, 28, 39 Johnson Drive, Aurelius, was charged Feb. 8 with petit larceny.

• Shaliece E. Larrabee, 21, 7 Grover St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with trespass and resisting arrest.

• Shane M. Wilcox, 21, 9814 Route 38, Conquest, was charged Feb. 10 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and refusal to take breath test.

• Kathryn M. Lusk, 34, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 10 with petit larceny.

• Daniel R. Pasik, 36, 2030 W. Genesee Street Road, Aurelius, was charged Feb. 10 with petit larceny.

• Edwin M. Roberts, 40, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 11 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, false personation and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

County

• Thomas E. Ivery, 18, 2763 Route 370, Ira, was charged Feb. 9 with criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

State

• Bevin C. Thousand, 38, Phoenix, was charged Feb. 8 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Ramases P. Ramacus, 46, Weedsport, was charged Feb. 8 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Patricia A. Fauth, 62, Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

