Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 12, 2021

City

• Jamesha O. Brown, 27, 727 Park Ave., Apt. 1, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 8.

• Kiley L. Clingerman, 41, 53 Perrine Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 8 with misapplication of property.

• Lester L. Mashack, 57, 217 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 8 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Austin L. Media, 20, 50 Miller St., Rochester, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 9.

• Catherine A. Bresee, 22, 7 Wright Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Mckelle L. Lloyd, 29, 71 Walnut St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with petit larceny.

• Jessica Cosentino-Williams, 45, 25 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 10 with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, fifth-degree conspiracy, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Shaun M. Fyffe, 37, William St., Day Inn Auburn, Room 111, Auburn, was charged Feb. 10 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.