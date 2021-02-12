Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 12, 2021

City
• Jamesha O. Brown, 27, 727 Park Ave., Apt. 1, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 8.
• Kiley L. Clingerman, 41, 53 Perrine Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 8 with misapplication of property.
• Lester L. Mashack, 57, 217 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 8 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Austin L. Media, 20, 50 Miller St., Rochester, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 9.
• Catherine A. Bresee, 22, 7 Wright Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Mckelle L. Lloyd, 29, 71 Walnut St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with petit larceny.
• Jessica Cosentino-Williams, 45, 25 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 10 with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, fifth-degree conspiracy, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
• Shaun M. Fyffe, 37, William St., Day Inn Auburn, Room 111, Auburn, was charged Feb. 10 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
• Travis S. Panek, 34, 192 Seymour St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 11.
• Lynn A. Youtt, 50, 131 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 11 with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
County
• John E. Juhl, 54, 110 Clark St., Auburn, Jordan, was charged Feb. 10 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Tyler W. Huslander, 25, 15 Brown Ave., Cortland, was charged Feb. 10 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Stephine H. Oliver, 32, 6 Pethybridge Lane, Springport, was picked up on an arrest warrant Feb. 10.
State
• Richard D. Nappa, 41, Jordan, was charged Feb. 10 with second-degree identity theft.
• Jordan T. Hoyt, 33, Aurora, was charged Feb. 11 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level greater than .08 percent and driving while intoxicated first offense.