City

• Kyle Benjamin Shorter, 31, 34 Pulteney St., Geneva, was charged Feb. 10 with petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.

• Michael Anthony Maycumber, 40, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 10 with petit larceny.

• Quincy D. Atkins, 39, 9 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 11 with second-degree menacing, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, petit larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Jody M. Butera, 52, 230 State St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 11 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Theresa M. Taylor, 53, 38 Johnson Drive, Aurelius, was charged Feb. 11 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Lawrence Andrew Atkins, 46, 44 Wallace Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 12 with petit larceny.

• Alivia Lynncejaye Solomon, 23, 111 Osborne St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 12 with resisting arrest and third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

County

• Mark A. Ratliff, 56, 12073 Southard Road, Ira, was charged Feb. 12 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

State

• Lisa M. Compagni, 34, Mattydale, was charged Feb. 10 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Michael B. Brady, 50, Auburn, was charged Feb. 11 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Preston J. Smalley, 22 Auburn, was charged Feb. 11 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, driving with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08% and fourth-degree criminal mischief.