Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 14, 2022

City

• Vince M. Ferris, 25, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged Feb. 11 with failure to report change of address as a sex offender.

• Mikal S. Holbrook Sr., 23, 8091 Margaretta Road, Sodus, was charged Feb. 11 with resisting arrest.

• Charles Williams Jr., 45, 14 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 12 with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Eugene Brown Jr., 55, 48 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was charged Feb. 13 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operation a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Joshua R. Centolella, 21, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 13 with resisting arrest.

• Michael J. McKinley, 58, 101 N. Fulton St., Auburn,, was charged Feb. 13 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within the past 10 years.

County

• Rachel E. Mach, 46, 2589 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, was charged Feb. 14 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Joshua F. Perreault, 35, 5737 Howell Road, Summerhill, was charged Feb. 14 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

State

• Vince M. Ferris, 25, Sennett, was charged Feb. 11 with disseminating indecent materials to minors.

• Jeffrey F. Dunn, 35, Elbridge, was charged Feb. 12 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Serena Mitchell, 47, Liverpool, was charged Feb. 12 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Kimberly B. Smith, 42, Scipio, was charged Feb. 12 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Gregory S. Fish, 38, Freeville, was charged Feb. 12 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0