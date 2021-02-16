Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 16, 2021

City
• Frederick J. Bell Jr., 40, 40 Madison Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 13 with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
• Jacob R. Groom, 25, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 13 with criminal mischief and criminal contempt.
• Karley G. Hartman, 19, 75 North St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 13 with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
• Bonnie J. Lamphere, 40, 37 William St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Ingrid L. Lawrence, 47, 3 Spring St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Feb. 13 with petit larceny.
• Aaron G. Manning, 35, 38 Hoffman St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 12 with petit larceny.
• Nathaniel T. Weatherspoon Jr., 37, 228 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 12 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.
County
• Charles S. Thatcher, 64, 228 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, 64, 2168 Lemon School Road, Conquest, was charged Feb. 15 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
State
• Michael J. Slocum, 35, Locke, was charged Feb. 13 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Michael P. Kelly, 30, Elbridge, was charged Feb. 12 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Riad Elmoukhtari, 21, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 15 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and motor vehicle violation.