City

• Phillip J. Daniels, 65, 35 Sherman Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 13 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Cole J. Chapman, 25, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 13 with second-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Jessie D. Wright, 25, 73 Owasco St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Tevin T. Pysnack, 30, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny.

• Jessica Lynn Walls, 31, 42 Frances St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

County

• Jennifer L. Lowe, 49, 121 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 13 first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-first offense, operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08%.

• David S. Laird, 29, 12 Lakeview Circle, Scipio, was charged Feb. 15 with second-degree criminal trespass.

State

• Ryan A. Bush, 19, Brutus, was charged Feb. 14 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, making a punishable false written statement and seventh-degree criminal possession of a stolen property.

• Irvin A. Reyes, 31, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 16 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.