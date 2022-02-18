Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 18, 2022

City

• Terrell M. Kelly, 21, 10174 Portsmouth Road, Manassas, Virginia, was charged Feb. 15 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08% and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

.• Edwin Martinez, 27, 389 Flyer Road, Kirkville, was charged Feb. 14 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• James E. Tillman, 52, 44 Merriman Street Ext., Auburn, was charged Feb. 14 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Elizabeth A. Yoensky, 33, 290 Grant Ave., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

County

• Jodylee M. Couturier, 42, 68 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged with Feb. 17 with petit larceny.

• Chad P. Jennings, 26, 97 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Karl Diggs, 48, Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with petit larceny.

• Tyler C. Reed, 34, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Christopher A. Pearson, 23, Weedsport, was charged Feb. 17 with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny.

• Kelly M. Finnerty, 40, Sterling, was charged Feb. 17 with criminal mischief.

• Lindsay A. Schaffer, 35, was charged Feb. 17 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least 0.08% and two counts of driving while intoxicated-first offense.

