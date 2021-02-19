Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 19, 2021

City

• Timothy D. Johnson Jr., 32, 55 Parker St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 16.

• Michael A. Maycumber, 38, 10 E. McMaster St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Amber L. Holmes, 27, 250 McIntosh Dr., Apt. A7, Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with criminal mischief.

• Johnnathon M. Lafler, 28, 16 Church St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Shauwna B. Meyer, 25, 12 Seminary Ave., Room 231, Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Sonny L. Smith, 35, 35 Grant St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kenneth J. LaFramboise Jr., 37, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with burglary and petit larceny.

County

• Frank M. Schrader, 45, 340 Fire Lane 16A, Niles, was charged Feb. 16 with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.