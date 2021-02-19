Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 19, 2021

City
• Timothy D. Johnson Jr., 32, 55 Parker St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 16.
• Michael A. Maycumber, 38, 10 E. McMaster St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
• Amber L. Holmes, 27, 250 McIntosh Dr., Apt. A7, Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with criminal mischief.
• Johnnathon M. Lafler, 28, 16 Church St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Shauwna B. Meyer, 25, 12 Seminary Ave., Room 231, Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Sonny L. Smith, 35, 35 Grant St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Kenneth J. LaFramboise Jr., 37, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with burglary and petit larceny.
County
• Frank M. Schrader, 45, 340 Fire Lane 16A, Niles, was charged Feb. 16 with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Nathan D. Hale, 31, 2921 Ryan Road, Brutus, was charged Feb. 16 with sec offender registry violation.
• Amber L. Wilson, 34, 56 Davis St., #A2, Phoenix, was charged Feb. 17 with second-degree menacing.
• Corey A. Gamlen, 32, transient, Auburn, was picked up a bench warrant Feb. 18.
• Richard A. Perry, 43, 41 Kennedy Drive, Oswego, was charged Feb. 18 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level greater than .08% and driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Mark L. Henley, 30, 69 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Ryan M. Whipple, 40, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Joshua L. Patterson, 36, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with third-degree burglary, resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Sean M. Bell, 29, Cayuga, was charged Feb. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Michelle R. Nevidomsky, 31, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Jessica L. Jones, 33, Union Springs, was charged Feb. 17 with petit larceny.
• Sean M. Bell, 29, Cayuga, was charged Feb. 18 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jason C. Adams, 26, Locke, was charged Feb. 18 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level greater than .08% and driving while intoxicated first offense.