Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 2, 2021

• Nicholas W. Doeing, 34, 340 Indian Field Road, Genoa, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 1.

• Patrick R. Patterson, 31, 15 Beach Ave, Auburn, was charged Feb. 2 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Vicki L. Telvock, 22, 37 William St., Days Inn Auburn, Room 223, Auburn, was charged Feb. 1 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

County

• Justin D. Klintzele, 2115 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Venice, was charged Jan. 31 with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

• Weldon R. Malone, 54, 119 Main St., Port Byron, was charged Feb. 1 with second-degree felony, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

State

• James M. Chambers, 34, Groton, was charged Jan. 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol.

• Randall J. Reese, 41, Auburn, was charged Jan. 31 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Riley T. Maloney, 19, Jordan, was charged Jan. 29 with criminal mischief.