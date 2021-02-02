Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 2, 2021

City
• Michael J. Bertrand, 63, 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, Auburn, was charged Jan. 29 with petit larceny.
• LaShawn D. Forgit, 23, 50 West St., B, Auburn, was charged Jan. 29 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
• Cassie M. Heath, 20, 188 Tucker Hill Road, Locke, was charged Jan. 31 with petit larceny.
• Lindsay A. Hilton, 37, 2887 Stone School Road, Fleming, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 30 and charged with false personation.
• Jason J. McPhearson Jr., 28, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 29.
• Trenton T. Quinn, 20, 47 Elizabeth St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 30 and charged with resisting arrest.
• Kashiem L. Williams, 21, 34 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 31 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Tisean A. Young, 20, 188 Tucker Hill Road, Locke, was charged Jan. 31 with petit larceny.
• Derrick J. Cameron Jr., 41, 53 Perrine St., was charged Feb. 1 with misapplication of property.
• Nicholas W. Doeing, 34, 340 Indian Field Road, Genoa, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 1.
• Patrick R. Patterson, 31, 15 Beach Ave, Auburn, was charged Feb. 2 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Vicki L. Telvock, 22, 37 William St., Days Inn Auburn, Room 223, Auburn, was charged Feb. 1 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
County
• Justin D. Klintzele, 2115 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Venice, was charged Jan. 31 with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
• Weldon R. Malone, 54, 119 Main St., Port Byron, was charged Feb. 1 with second-degree felony, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.
State
• James M. Chambers, 34, Groton, was charged Jan. 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol.
• Randall J. Reese, 41, Auburn, was charged Jan. 31 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Riley T. Maloney, 19, Jordan, was charged Jan. 29 with criminal mischief.
• Patrick Denardo, 29, Camillus, was charged Jan. 30 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
• David W. Laffargue, Seneca Falls, was charged Feb. 1 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol.
• Garrett L. Partin, 23, Auburn, was charged Feb. 1 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.