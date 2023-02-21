City

• Andrew Z. Simpson, 23, 72 West St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Damario A. Johnson, 30, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with second-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Justin M. Wilmot, 33, 38 E. Genesee St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Betty A. Hazzard, 54, 8836 Horton St., Weedsport, was charged Feb. 18 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Supreme R. Hines, 29, 166 Exchange St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with third-degree grand larceny.

• William M. Mulberry, 36, 2 Schwartz Drive, Apt. P183, Auburn, was charged Feb. 19 with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

County

• Zachary A. Forshee, 30, 255 County Road 7, Hannibal, was charged Feb. 18 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years, use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Douglas A. Gulliver, 34, 5911 South South Street Road, Fleming, was charged Feb. 20 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended.

State

• Ariana C. Roach, 26, Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Ulysses W. Colon, 32, Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault.

• Matthew D. Erwin, 52, Elbridge, was charged Feb. 17 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Lawrence A. Atkins, 46, Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with petit larceny.

• Ryan A. Bush, 19, Brutus, was charged Feb. 14 with second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal mischief and making a punishable false written statement.

• Dana J. Mason, 68, Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Andrew E. Franke, 37, Weedsport, was charged Feb. 18 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Matthew D. Kurtz, 49, Cayuga, was charged Feb. 20 with operating motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Elizabeth M. Bouvia, 32, Oswego, was charged Feb. 20 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.