Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 22, 2021

City

• LeRon M. Agee, 29, 37 LaFayette Place, right side, Auburn, was charged Feb. 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

County

• Scott N. Davis, 50, 29 Shaffer Road, Newfield, was charged Feb. 19 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

• Royal R. Barrington, 49, 4153 Long Hill Road, Venice, was charged Feb. 21 with first-degree sexual abuse

• Thomas William Kirsch, 24, 2709 Erie Drive, Roadway 1, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 21 and charged with petit larceny.

State

• Seraphin K. Moniz, 27, Union Springs, was charged Feb. 19 with fourth-degree conspiracy, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of marijuana and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.