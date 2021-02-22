Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 22, 2021

City
• LeRon M. Agee, 29, 37 LaFayette Place, right side, Auburn, was charged Feb. 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
County
• Scott N. Davis, 50, 29 Shaffer Road, Newfield, was charged Feb. 19 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
• Royal R. Barrington, 49, 4153 Long Hill Road, Venice, was charged Feb. 21 with first-degree sexual abuse
• Thomas William Kirsch, 24, 2709 Erie Drive, Roadway 1, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 21 and charged with petit larceny.
State
• Seraphin K. Moniz, 27, Union Springs, was charged Feb. 19 with fourth-degree conspiracy, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of marijuana and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Christopher M. Moore, 32, Sennett, was charged Feb. 19 with second-degree criminal mischief.
• James R. Dashnau, 39, Weedsport, was charged Feb. 21 with operating a commercial motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.06% but less than 0.08%.
• Curtis H. Cook, 38, Auburn, was charged Feb. 21 with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.