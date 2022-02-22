Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 22, 2022

City
• Xavier J. Alford, 29, 215 Genesee St., Genesee West Apartments, 9, Auburn, was charged Feb. 19 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Cleveland E. Boswell, 53, 9 Justin Dr., Fleming, was charged Feb. 20 with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny.
• Joshua R. Centolella, 21, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 20 with second-degree burglary, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
• Cole J. Chapman, 24, 2709 Erie Dr., Rodeway Inn and Suites, Apt. 108, Weedsport, was charged Feb. 19 with petit larceny.
• Emanuel Davis Jr., 59, 700 W. Onondaga St., 5, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 19 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Travis D. Hoskins, 25, 62 Grant Ave., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Feb. 20 with aggravated family offense, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
People are also reading…
• Caitlyn E. Jacobs, 25, 69 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Erinn E. Lepak, 32, 10 Vandenbosch Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 21 with aggravated family offense, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Wayne F. Matthews Jr., 34, 144 Washington St., 6, Auburn, was charged 20 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Jeffrey P. Shields, 28, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 20 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Charles Williams Jr., 25, 14 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 21 with imitation controlled substance.
County
• Chad P. Jennings, 23, 14 Venice St., Auburn, 97 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Brian R. D'Angelo, 37, 32 Catlin St., Auburn, was charged with driving while intoxicated first offense.