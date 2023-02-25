City

• Eric R. Pople, 39, 5 Grover St., 5, Auburn, was charged Feb. 21 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Alyssa A. Thompson, 22, 3670 E. Brutus Street R, Brutus, was charged Feb. 22, with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Jessica L. Walls, 31, 112 Clark St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 21 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Robert C. Maher, 43, 217 Genesee St., West Middle School Apartments, was charged Feb. 23 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

County

• Daniel D. Finn, 37, 896 Main St., Locke, was charged Feb. 21 with third-degree criminal trespass.

State

• Ryan A. Bush, 19, Brutus, was charged Feb. 22 with unauthorized use of a vehicle, fourth-degree criminal mischief, making a punishable false written statement and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Darryl J. Bradshaw, 27, Auburn, was charged Feb. 23 with second-degree assault, first-degree promoting prison contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

• Michael J. Latour, 23, Elmira, was charged Feb. 23 with first-degree burglary.

• Stacee S. Harvey, 36, Auburn, was charged Feb. 23 with two counts of petit larceny.