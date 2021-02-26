Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 26, 2021

City
• Joshua R. Centolella, 20, 37 Olympia Ave., D68, Auburn, was charged Feb. 22 with third-degree larceny.
• Shane T. Stokes Sr., 50, 56 N. Lewis St., 1, Auburn, was charged Feb. 23 with resisting arrest, second-degree harassment and trespass.
• Marshall J. Varnado, 37, 125 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 22 with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Markese R. Burke, 24, 13397 Route 31, Savannah, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 24.
• Justin T. Jones, 35, 1392 Levanna Road, Ledyard, was charged Feb. 24 with third-degree attempted robbery, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.
• Joshua L. Patterson, 36, 128 Cottage St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 25.
• Sarah E. Strachan, 45, 54 Van Anden St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 25.
County
• Joseph M. Gamba, 28, 810 Franklin St., Skaneateles, was charged Feb. 23 with aggravated family offense, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Christopher A. Pearson, 23, 52 2nd Drive, Brutus, was charged Feb. 24 with second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Donald J. Garrow, 42, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 23 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jessica J. Jones, 33, Union Springs, was charged Feb. 24 with two counts of petit larceny.
• Joshua M. Vreeland, 36, Auburn, was charged Feb. 24 with two counts of sixth-degree conspiracy.
• Joshua L. Patterson, 36, Auburn, was charged Feb. 24 with petit larceny.