Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 26, 2022

City

• Tanya M. Hurd, 35, 26 Mechanic St., Jordan, was charged Feb. 22 with third-degree identity theft and petit larceny.

• Robin M. Ray, 29, 66 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 23 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

County

• Dale A. Custer, 68, 20 Thornton Ave.,, was charged Feb. 22 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1%.

• Kolorado O. Banks, 22, 38 Lincoln St., was charged Feb. 23 with fugitive from justice.

State

• Billy J. Foster, 28, Cortland, was charged Feb. 25 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Jared R. May, 33, Auburn, was charged Feb. 24 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and circumventing an interlock device.

• Daniel T. Ballard, 36, Jordan. was charged Feb. 24 with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 3