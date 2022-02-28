Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 28, 2022

City

• Robert L. Barnes, 36, 3 Holley St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 25 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Crystal L. Graves, 28, 3 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 25 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Donkeisha M. Jones, 29, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. M73, Auburn, was charged Feb. 25 with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

• Tyler S. Bovee, 27, 37 William St., Room 221, Auburn, was charged Feb. 26 with third-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• John J. Page II, 31, 140 Newcomb Road, Rensselaer, was charged Feb. 27 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Anne K. Phillips, 32, 21 Logan St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Feb. 27 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• James P. VanFleet Jr., 27, 297 Main St., Nicholson, Pennsylvania, was charged Feb. 27 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Morgan M. Smith, 22, 14 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was charged Feb. 28 with endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• Natasha R. Washington, 46, 109 Knaul St., Apt. 1, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 25 with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

• William J. Seaman, 35, 1263 Lake Como Road, Summerhill, was charged Feb. 25 with third-degree menacing.

• Shawn E. Ennist, 59, 9645 Route 34, Cato, was charged Feb. 25 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

State

• Nicholas P. Thompson, 40, Rochester, was charged Feb. 25 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Edward G. Swartout, 30, Genoa, was charged Feb. 27 with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Diamond A. Selmon, 33, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 27 with second-degree introducing contraband into a prison.

