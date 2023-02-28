City

• Terry L. Broughton, 53, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 25 with petit larceny.

• Dudley A. Epps, 36, 33 Lake Street, Waterbury, Connecticut, was charged Feb. 26 with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Christina L. Hoyt, 53, 5 Carter Drive, Hannibal, was charged Feb. 27 with second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Michael A. Maycumber, 40, 32 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 27 with petit larceny.

County

• Brian M. Myers, 47, 24 Daisy Lane, Brutus, was charged Feb. 26 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Timothy J. Nurse, 37, 12761 Church St., Wolcott, was charged Feb. 27 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection.

• Curtis E. Pryor, 42, 37 William St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 27 with first-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Tyrone M. Alexander, 61, Sennett, was charged was charged Feb. 24 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Austin K. Moon, 22, Auburn, was charged Feb. 24 with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Duane M. Perkins, 51, Auburn, was charged Feb. 24 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Michael J. Sheppard, 30, Weedsport, was charged Feb. 24 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Cody P. McCarthy, 28, Memphis, was charged Feb. 25 with aggravated driving while intoxicated.