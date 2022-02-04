Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 4, 2022

City

• Lindsay A. Hilton, 38, 58 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 1 with third-degree identity theft and petit larceny.

• Joseph L. Richardson, 44, 31 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 1 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Marvin G. Reveal, 39, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged Feb. 2 with resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.

• James E. Tillmann, 52, 44 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was charged Feb. 3 with criminal mischief.

County

• David G. Heffernan, 57, 5541 Silver Street Road, Fleming, was charged Jan. 31 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration.

• Christopher A. Pearson, 24, 58 2nd Drive, was charged Feb. 1 with third-degree burglary.

• Sarah N. Argus, 21, 3676 Black St., Scipio, was charged Feb. 1 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Allen F. Jordan, 51, 18 Melrose Road, 18 Melrose Road, Auburn, was charged Feb. 2 with second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

• Paul Kosydar, 58, 1029 Hardy Road, Springport, was charged Feb. 2 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Douglas V. Foertch, 25, 27 Church St., Port Byron, was charged Feb. 2 with second-degree falsely reporting an incident.

• Jeffery P. Meaney, 38, 34 Middle Lane, Brutus, was charged Feb. 2 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

State

• Ben George, 41, Skaneateles, was charged Feb. 4 with driving while intoxicated first offense.

