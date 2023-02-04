• Zachery S. Silcox, 33, 76 E. Genesee St., 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 30 with making a terroristic threat.
• Majel D. Sheffield, 26, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 30 with petit larceny.
• Taylor M. Sincerbeaux, 23, 66 Clark St., upper, Auburn, was charged Jan. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Kaylee A. Lemczak, 32, 7349 Owasco Road, Owasco, was charged Jan. 31 with driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Demetrion Tetreault, 20, 13486 Route 90, Summerhill, was charged Feb. 1 with second-degree sexual abuse.
• Terrell D. Bates, 42, New York City, was charged Feb. 1 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Ryan A. Bush, 19, Muncy, Pennsylvania, was charged Feb. 1 with second-degree criminal trespass.
