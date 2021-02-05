Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 5, 2021

City
• Frederick E. Tanner III, 31, 5607 Bear Road, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 2 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Shawn D. Denman Jr., 25, 48 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 3 with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Raymond L. Flint, 37, 270 Seymour St., Upper, Auburn, was picked up on a parole violation Feb. 3.
• Gordon R. Kenyon Jr., 26, 15614 Eimicke Place, Apt. 406, Auburn, was charged Feb. 4 with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors.
• Karyle J. Niswender, 28, 54 Merriman St. Ext., Auburn, was charged Feb. 4 with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.
• Patrick R. Patterson, 31, 15 Peach Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 4 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and possession of mislabeled dangerous drug or substance.
• William J. Torres, 47, 81 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 4 with torturing, injuring or not feeding animal.
County
• Oliver DeWitt, 31, 892 Main St., Locke, was charged Feb. 2 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Sean C. Chapel, 50, 2717 Seville Boulevard, Apt., 14307, Clearwater, Florida, was charged Feb. 4 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Joshua S. Perez, 28, Locke, 270 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 3 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
•Jeremy E. Kyle, 41, was charged Feb. 4 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumvention of interlock device