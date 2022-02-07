 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 7, 2022

City

• Kiandra M. Love, 24, 11 Steel St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 4 with petit larceny.

• Eric L. Thomas, 42, 5907 Bluefield Road, Aurelius, was charged Feb. 4 with petit larceny.

• Barbara R. Birtwell, 50, 112 Seymour St., Apt. 326, Auburn, was charged Feb. 5 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Mitchell G. Ellingwood, 30, 191 Genesee St., Apt. 18, Auburn, was charged Feb. 6 with third-degree falsely reporting an emergency.

County

• J. E. Garrigan, 49, 28 King St., Port Byron, was charged Feb. 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

State

• Christopher M. Verdi, 39, Auburn, was charged Feb. 5 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Timothy D. Gonzales, 37, Martville, was charged Feb. 5 with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

