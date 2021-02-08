 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 8, 2021

City

• Garrett L. Partin, 23, 136 Clark St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Feb. 5 with petit larceny.

• Wakenson V. Zidor, 33, 2121 E. Genesee St., Apt. 5, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 6 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• Jana N. Michel, 40, Weedsport, was charged Feb. 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Peter S. Dagostino, 35, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 6 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny.

