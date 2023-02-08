City

• William J. Roth Jr., 51, 58 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 2 with possessing a sexual performance by a child.

• Lindsay A. Hilton, 39, 58 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 4 with petit larceny.

• Rebecca L. Sweeting, 53, 13 Easterly Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb 5 sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

• Jaime C. Andres-Lopez, 23, 21 Teds Way, Moravia, was charged Feb. 5 with petit larceny.

• Penny M. Cordway, 51, 7 Woodruff Place, Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Feb. 5 with sixth-degree conspiracy.

• Alasia K. Daniels, 25, 112 Cottage St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Feb. 6 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Majel D. Sheffield, 26, transient, Auburn, was charged Feb. 7 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Kalvin D. Rhim, 47, 290 Grant Ave, was charged Feb. 7 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and false personation.

• William L. Broome, 43, 189 State St., Upstairs Apt., Auburn, was charged Feb. 7 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Michael E. Stanton, 25, 48 Jefferson St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 7 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Austin D. Medina, 22, 66 Clark St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 7 with fourth-degree criminal contempt.

• Sean T. Conner, 36, 22 Grant St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 7 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

County

• Timothy E. Brugger, 62, 11448 Johnnycake Hill Road, Cato, was charged Feb. 2 with petit larceny.

• Marshall J. Henderson, 35, 11930 Johnnycake Road, Cato, was charged Feb. 2 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing an interlock device.

• Demetrion Tetreault, 20, 13486 Route 90, Summerhill, was charged Feb. 2 with second-degree sexual abuse.

• Christopher J. Miller, 39, 7700 Devaul Road, Kirkville, was charged Feb. 4 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Dennis E. Allen, 29, 107 Center St., Solvay, was charged Feb. 5 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without an insurance.

State

• Mathew S. Elmore, 46, Auburn, was charged Feb. 7 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Zoey M. Waldrop, 23, Auburn, was charged Feb. 7 with petit larceny.

• Christopher M. Laframboise, 39, Weedsport, was charged Feb. 9 with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.