Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 18, 2020

City
• Timothy James White, 36, 525 Center Place, Williamsport, PA, was charged Feb. 15 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Barbara Michelle Sanders, 37, 109 North St., Apt. 109R, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 15 on a bench warrant and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, first-degree falsifying business records and misuse of food stamps.
• Francis Albert Cook, 43, 118 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up Feb. 17 on a bench warrant.
• Tylor James McCracken, 20, 30 Washington St., Apt. B, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 18 on a bench warrant.
• DeWitt Charles Marion II, 56, 230 Perrine Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 14 with petit larceny.
• Roosevelt Sledge Jr., 29, 24 Merriman St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Nigell Kenneth Johnson, 38, 83 Chapel St., Seneca Falls, was charged Feb. 16 with false personation, possession of a hypodermic instrument, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Carrie Ann Larabee, 35, 3 Lizette St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 17 with first-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Joshua J. Ellis, 42, 8622 Plainville Road, Lysander, was charged Feb. 14 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Daniel J. Rabuano, 26, 5239 West Lake Road, Fleming, was charged Feb. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
State
• Marguerite C. Geigel, 37, Rome, was charged Feb. 15 with second-degree introducing prison contraband.
• Justin M. Patterson, 28, Utica, was charged Feb. 15 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.