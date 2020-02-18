Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 18, 2020

City

• Timothy James White, 36, 525 Center Place, Williamsport, PA, was charged Feb. 15 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Barbara Michelle Sanders, 37, 109 North St., Apt. 109R, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 15 on a bench warrant and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, first-degree falsifying business records and misuse of food stamps.

• Francis Albert Cook, 43, 118 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up Feb. 17 on a bench warrant.

• Tylor James McCracken, 20, 30 Washington St., Apt. B, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 18 on a bench warrant.

• DeWitt Charles Marion II, 56, 230 Perrine Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 14 with petit larceny.

• Roosevelt Sledge Jr., 29, 24 Merriman St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Nigell Kenneth Johnson, 38, 83 Chapel St., Seneca Falls, was charged Feb. 16 with false personation, possession of a hypodermic instrument, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.