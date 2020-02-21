Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 21, 2020
CRIME

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 21, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Michelle Denise Curtis, 22, 133 Prospect St., Apt. B2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Jon Kelly Mosley, 52, 290 Genesee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with t

• Rebecca Marie Stevens, 41, 1851 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 19 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

• Sean Nicholas Clegg, 37, 407 North Midler St., Syracuse, was charged Feb. 19 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

• Sequan Eric Harris, 40, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 320, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 19 on a bench warrant.

• Dawn M. Tucci, 45, 101 Owasco St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Feb. 18 and charged with second-degree identity theft.

County

• Cody A. Gallup-Lupo, 26, 7405 Powers Road, Throop, was charged Feb. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

State

• Tamara L. Page, 35, Rochester, was charged Feb. 18 with second-degree introducing prison contraband.

• Kevin P. Morehouse, 45, Port Byron, was charged Feb. 19 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Deborah A. Smith, 60, Auburn, was charged Feb. 19 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more license suspensions.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News