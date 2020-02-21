Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 21, 2020

City
• Michelle Denise Curtis, 22, 133 Prospect St., Apt. B2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Rebecca Marie Stevens, 41, 1851 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 19 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.
• Sean Nicholas Clegg, 37, 407 North Midler St., Syracuse, was charged Feb. 19 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.
• Sequan Eric Harris, 40, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 320, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 19 on a bench warrant.
• Dawn M. Tucci, 45, 101 Owasco St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Feb. 18 and charged with second-degree identity theft.
County
• Cody A. Gallup-Lupo, 26, 7405 Powers Road, Throop, was charged Feb. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
State
• Tamara L. Page, 35, Rochester, was charged Feb. 18 with second-degree introducing prison contraband.
• Kevin P. Morehouse, 45, Port Byron, was charged Feb. 19 with criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Deborah A. Smith, 60, Auburn, was charged Feb. 19 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more license suspensions.