Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 21, 2020

City

• Michelle Denise Curtis, 22, 133 Prospect St., Apt. B2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 16 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Jon Kelly Mosley, 52, 290 Genesee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 18 with t

• Rebecca Marie Stevens, 41, 1851 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 19 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

• Sean Nicholas Clegg, 37, 407 North Midler St., Syracuse, was charged Feb. 19 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Sequan Eric Harris, 40, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 320, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 19 on a bench warrant.

• Dawn M. Tucci, 45, 101 Owasco St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Feb. 18 and charged with second-degree identity theft.

County

• Cody A. Gallup-Lupo, 26, 7405 Powers Road, Throop, was charged Feb. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

State