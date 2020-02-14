Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 14, 2020

City
• Kennedy C. Taylor, 22, 56 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an bench warrant Feb. 11.
• Dillon M. O'Hare, 23, 11 Madison St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Feb. 11 with criminal facilitation.
• Alix M. Reynolds, 20, 1798 Genesee Street Road, Aurelius, was charged Feb. 11 with petit larceny.
• Shaun R. Cronin, 41, 40 South St., Apt. 8, was charged Feb. 11 with petit larceny.
• Samantha B. Bort, 25, 1635 W. Onondaga St., Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 12.
• John W. Flanigan, 59, 26 Parket St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 12 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Matthew P. Murray, 33, 48 Jefferson St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 13.
• Ashley R. Whitmore, 26, 39 Wall St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged Feb. 13 with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
County
• Matthew E. Mosher Sr., 46, 9 1st Ave., Owasco, was charged Feb. 11 with second-degree possession of contraband in prison.
• Larissa L. Carter, 23, Auburn, was charged Feb. 12 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Kyle J. Session, 33, Auburn, 131 Van Anden, was charged Feb. 12 with second-degree possession of contraband in prison.
State
• John A. Martin, 62, Moravia, was picked up Feb. 12 with petit larceny.
• Robert C. Decook, 26, Weedsport, was charged Feb. 12 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.
• Tammy L. Ketchum, 49, Moravia, was charged Feb. 13 with petit larceny.
• Corey D. Sierzega, 44, Moravia, was charged Feb. 13 with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault.