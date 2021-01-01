Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 1, 2021

• Christopher M. Peluso, 46, Port Byron, was charged Dec. 29 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Jordan-Tyler E. Larue, 24, Wolcott, was charged Dec. 30 with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

• Mathew A. Wilmot, 38, Union Springs, was charged Dec. 30 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within the past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Scott F. Kirkey, 56, Groton, was charged Dec. 30 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Edwin M. Roberts, 39, Auburn, was charged Dec. 31 with petit larceny.

• David M. Vedro, 30, Elbridge, was charged Dec. 31 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense

