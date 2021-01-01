Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 1, 2021

City
• Kristopher F. Gersbacher, 43, 6609 Stevens Road, Jordan, was charged Dec. 28 with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.
• Justin K. Nwajei, 29, 2 LaFayette Place, Auburn, was charged Dec. 28 with second-degree aggravated harassment and three counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
• Jason M. Baker, 39, 218 State St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 29 with aggravated family court, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.
• Thomas W. Kirsch Jr., 24, 7 Grover St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 29 with petit larceny.
• Kevin A. Laning, 33, 48 Chase St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 29 with second-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Jordan A. Twomey, 27, 57 Orchard St., was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 29.
County
• Tara T. Waite, 29, 69 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 29.
• Lauren K. Jock, 32, no address provided, was charged Dec. 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Christopher M. Peluso, 46, Port Byron, was charged Dec. 29 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Jordan-Tyler E. Larue, 24, Wolcott, was charged Dec. 30 with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
• Mathew A. Wilmot, 38, Union Springs, was charged Dec. 30 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within the past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Scott F. Kirkey, 56, Groton, was charged Dec. 30 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Edwin M. Roberts, 39, Auburn, was charged Dec. 31 with petit larceny.
• David M. Vedro, 30, Elbridge, was charged Dec. 31 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense