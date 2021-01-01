 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 1, 2021

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 1, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Kristopher F. Gersbacher, 43, 6609 Stevens Road, Jordan, was charged Dec. 28 with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.

• Justin K. Nwajei, 29, 2 LaFayette Place, Auburn, was charged Dec. 28 with second-degree aggravated harassment and three counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

• Jason M. Baker, 39, 218 State St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 29 with aggravated family court, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.

• Thomas W. Kirsch Jr., 24, 7 Grover St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 29 with petit larceny.

• Kevin A. Laning, 33, 48 Chase St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 29 with second-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Jordan A. Twomey, 27, 57 Orchard St., was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 29.

County

• Tara T. Waite, 29, 69 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 29.

• Lauren K. Jock, 32, no address provided, was charged Dec. 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Christopher M. Peluso, 46, Port Byron, was charged Dec. 29 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Jordan-Tyler E. Larue, 24, Wolcott, was charged Dec. 30 with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

• Mathew A. Wilmot, 38, Union Springs, was charged Dec. 30  with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within the past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Scott F. Kirkey, 56, Groton, was charged Dec. 30 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Edwin M. Roberts, 39, Auburn, was charged Dec. 31 with petit larceny.

• David M. Vedro, 30, Elbridge, was charged Dec. 31 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look at politics of the U.S. Supreme Court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News