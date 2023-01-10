Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 10, 2023

City

• Jeramie Micheal Romeo, 32, 297 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 6 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Kenneth William Currier, 31, 7085 N. Division St. Road, Throop, was charged Jan. 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Chad Peter Jennings, 27, 97 VanAnden St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 6 with aggravated criminal contempt.

• Cortez Purcell Peters, 34, 172 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 6 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Dajour Maleek Grimes, 24, 226 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 7 with resisting arrest and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Spencyr Ahkiem Elliott, 26, 7 Spring St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 8 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of at least 0.08%.

• Bishop Todd James Prenatt, 28, 6 Spring St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Jan. 8 with first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

• Levon Edward Johnson, 43, 171 VanAnden St., Front Apt., Auburn, was charged Jan. 8 with endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.

• Emmett Edward Hicks, 42, 128 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 9 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Hayden Fletcher Marshall, 33, 30 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 9 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Joseph Erwin Nichols, 29, 66 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 9 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Dani Marie Jones, 24, 190 Genesee St., Apt. C, Auburn, was charged Jan. 9 with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Matthew Christopher Buchanan, 37, 6 Hamilton Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 9 with petit larceny.

• Chad D. Bessett, 24, 101 Quill Ave., Apt H45, Auburn, was charged Jan. 9 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Dorothy Joanne Kufhta, 39, 126 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 9 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and sixth-degree conspiracy.

County

• Luis A. Carrasquillo-Pizarro, 32, 1824 E. Shore Drive, Ithaca, was charged Jan. 8 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Ethan Alen Salisbury, 32, 16 Woodside Lane, Brutus, was charged Jan. 9 with endangering the welfare of a child and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

State

• Dominique A. Carney, 30, Yorkville, was charged Jan. 6 with second-degree promoting prison contraband and fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotics.

• Holden G. Phillips, 19, Camillus, was charged Jan. 6 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Shawn P. Keefe, 34, Moravia, was charged Jan. 7 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Brad R. Vargason, 40, Auburn, was charged Jan. 9 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Tameika L. Mayfield, 35, Niagara Falls, was charged Jan. 9 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.