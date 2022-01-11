Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan.11, 2022

City
• David R. Netti, 52, 14 Anna St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 8 with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing government administration.
• Amanda M. Wild, 30, 48 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 8 with providing a false written statement.
• Dionte K. Henry, 21, 128 Esty St., Ithaca, was charged Jan. 9 with third-degree assault.
• Charles A. Bullock, 52, 62 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 10 with third-degree robbery, criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• William R. Burgdoff, 36, 19 McMaster St., Room 220, Auburn, was charged Jan. 10 with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.
• Nora J. Steele-Myers, 23, 145 Cottage St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Jan. 10 with petit larceny.
State
• James L. Susko, 31, Liverpool, was charged Jan. 3 with petit larceny.