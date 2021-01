Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 14, 2021

City

• Sequan E. Harris, 41, 20 Thornton Ave., Auburn, Melone Village Apartments, Apt. 302, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 13.

• Sean M. Poole, 45, 6223 Oakridge Road, Owasco, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 13.

• Austin W. Rotach, 25, 14269 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, was picked up on a bench Dec. 13.

State

• Justin G. Kopec, 20, Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

• Joshua A. Davis, 27, Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

• William C. Evans, 37, Port Byron, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act.

• Daniel J. Evans, 52, Sodus, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree burglary.

• Geoffery D. Evans, 20, Sodus, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree burglary.

